NZD/USD turns flat on the day below 0.6400 after US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Building Permits in US rose 9.2% in January. 
  • Annual core PPI in US jumped to 1.7% from 1.1%.
  • Coming up: Speeches by FOMC members Kashkari, Kaplan and FOMC minutes.

The NZD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session amid broad USD strength and erased its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6387, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.

DXY extends rally on Wednesday

The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the core Producer Price Index (PPI) in January rose to 1.7% on a yearly basis from 1.1% to beat the market expectation of 1.3%. Additionally, despite a 3.6% decline in Housing Starts, Building Permits increased 9.2% to provide a boost to the greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained traction in the last hour and climbed to its highest level since October 1st at 99.60.

Later in the session, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan are scheduled to deliver speeches. More importantly, the FOMC will publish the minutes of its January 28-29 monetary policy meeting at 19 GMT.

In the meantime, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) in its monetary policy implementation report noted that the size and the duration of the coronavirus' impact on the economy will be limited to help the China-proxy NZD show some resilience. The PBoC further added that it will increase credit support to prevent and control of the outbreak.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6388
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.6387
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.648
Daily SMA50 0.6574
Daily SMA100 0.6483
Daily SMA200 0.6498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6443
Previous Daily Low 0.6381
Previous Weekly High 0.6488
Previous Weekly Low 0.6377
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6364
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6342
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6302
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6426
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6466
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6488

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda and the Fed's minutes are next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.

Read more

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures