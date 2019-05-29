NZD/USD tumbles to test 0.6500 as bearish pressure intensifies

- Kiwi is the worst performer among majors amid risk aversion.
- NZD/USD bearish bias strengthens after today’s slide, closer to May lows.
The NZD/USD pair is falling sharply on Wednesday breaking a 2-day consolation range. Recently bottomed at 0.6503, the lowest level in six days. As of writing, trades at 0.6505/10, consolidating important daily losses.
The Kiwi held steady after the RBNZ’s financial stability review and comments from the RBNZ’s Governor Adrian Orr and started to drop over the European session amid risk aversion across global financial markets.
The US Dollar is rising against majors and commodity currencies but it is mixed versus emerging markets. Lower US yields are not weakening the greenback, showing that the demand represents a flight-to-safety. In Wall Street, the DOW JONES is down 1.40% and the NASDAQ drops 1.15%. In Europe, main indexes are falling 1.50% on average. The DXY rose to 98.20 and is is up for the third day in a row, fully recovering from the sharp 2-day slide of last week.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
To the downside, the immediate support is seen at the 0.6500 zone followed by 0.6480 (May 23 low) and 0.6420 (October 2018 low). On the upside, resistance levels might be located at 0.6525, 0.6540 and 0.6555/60 (May 27 & 28 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280
After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.