NZD/USD tumbles to near weekly lows around 0.6220 on vulnerable NZ employment data

- NZD/USD has slipped swiftly to 0.6225 as Stats NZ has reported downbeat labor market data.
- The NZ jobless rate has increased to 3.3% while Employment Change has landed at 0%.
- A lower consensus for the US ISM Services PMI could fade the DXY’s rally.
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a steep fall as Stats NZ has reported vulnerable NZ employment data. The Unemployment Rate has increased to 3.3% from the estimates of 3.1% and the prior release of 3.2%. Also, the Employment Change for the second quarter has landed at 0%, significantly lower than the estimates of 0.4% and the prior print of 0.1%.
Kiwi economy’s failure in creating employment opportunities is going to create more troubles for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). This will force RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr to go light on policy tightening due to the unavailability of fundamental support from the labor market. However, the Labor Cost Index has improved significantly to 1.3%, much higher than the expectations of 1.1% and the former print of 0.7% on a quarterly basis.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has recovered some of its losses after a juggernaut rebound on Tuesday. The asset picked bids after printing a fresh three-week low at 105.05 as investors underpinned the risk-aversion theme on escalating US-China tensions over Taiwan. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supported the Taiwanese local government despite the death threats from China on her personal visit to Taiwan.
Going forward, the US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Services PMI data. As per the market consensus, the Services PMI will land at 53.5, significantly lower than the prior release of 55.3. Apart from that, the US ISM Services New Orders Index data holds key importance as US big tech companies have lowered their guidance for the rest of the year. Also, they have ditched their recruitment process.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6254
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|0.633
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6305
|Daily SMA100
|0.6492
|Daily SMA200
|0.666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6353
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6271
|Previous Weekly High
|0.633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6322
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6447
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews weekly low under 0.6900 as bear’s poke key support
AUD/USD remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day as it refreshes a weekly low around 0.6890 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair sellers extend the previous day’s downside break of the 50-day EMA and an upward sloping trend line from July 14.
EUR/USD slides below 1.0200 on hawkish Fedspeak, US-China jitters
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0150, refreshes weekly low, as bears cheer the market’s risk-off mood, as well as hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped the most in more than a week.
Gold bulls lurking but US dollar remains firm
The gold price is pressured in Asia, falling 0.2% to a low of $1,756.19 from a high of $1,762.07 in the session so far. US bond yields had been waning in the wake of a less hawkish narrative surrounding the Fed which has been beneficial for the gold price.
Ethereum Classic: Now or never Mr. Fractal
Ethereum Classic price shows the first impulse move up. Fractal Wave Theory has been implemented to outline a conservative wave five outlook. Targets could extend but should target 42 and possibly $47.50. Invalidation of the uptrend bias is a breach of $28.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!