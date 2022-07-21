- NZD/USD slides almost 0.12% on Thursday; the major is still up by 1% in the week.
- A risk-on impulse fails to propel the NZD/USD higher as traders’ focus shifts to the Fed in the next week.
- The US labor market has begun to slow down, aligning with the housing market, as data reported in the week missed expectations.
The NZD/USD snaps four days of gains on Thursday, barely losing almost 0.06%, despite an upbeat mood around the financial markets. US equities are rising after the ECB hiked rates 50 bps for the first time in 11 years, while better-than-expected US corporate earnings keep investors’ nerves controlled amidst high inflation and a global economic slowdown.
The NZD/USD is trading at 0.6221. After opening near 0.6220s, the major climbed to 0.6241, the daily high, but price action shifted gears, and the NZD/USD tumbled towards the daily low at 0.6184. However, the major recovered some ground, and buyers reclaimed the 0.6200 figure as the New York session winded down.
In the meantime, the greenback is retracing from daily highs, as illustrated by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY is down 0.13%, at 106.896, a tailwind for the NZD/USD, which so far failed to capitalize on the buck weakness. Also weakening across the board are US Treasury yields led by the 10-year benchmark note coupon, down ten bps, at 2.923%.
US employment data, although lagging, shows signs of slowing down
Before Wall Street opened, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that claims for unemployment in the week ending on July 16 rose more than estimations and hit an 8-month high. The labor market begins to show flashes of an aggressive Federal Reserve, but would not deter Jerome Powell and Co. from reaching its target to tame inflation to the 2% target.
At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in June declined for the second consecutive month to -12.3 from -3.3. The report said that “on balance, the firms continued to report increases in employment, but the employment index declined 9 points to 19.4, the lowest reading since May 2021.”
Meanwhile, during the Asian session, the NZ Trade Balance fell from -$9.56B to -$10.51B YoY from (revised) prior. Monthly figures reported a deficit of $701 million vs. a $195M surplus in the previous month.
What to watch
An absent NZ economic docket would leave NZD/USD traders adrift to US data and the market mood. On Friday, the US docket will feature S&P Global PMIs, ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6221
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.6256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6199
|Daily SMA50
|0.6313
|Daily SMA100
|0.6537
|Daily SMA200
|0.6694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6193
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6900, struggling for direction
The AUD/USD pair trades positively around the 0.6900 figure, helped by a weaker greenback and modest gains across Wall Street. Firmer gold prices provide additional support ahead of critical growth-related figures.
EURUSD settles below 1.0200 after an unimpressive ECB
The EUR/USD trades just below the 1.0200 threshold, despite demand for the greenback receded. The European Central Bank pulled the trigger by 50 bps, but highlighted growth and inflation concerns. Easing US Treasury yields limited dollar’s gains.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Tesla's impact on Bitcoin market value
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!