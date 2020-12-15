NZD/USD trims RBNZ-led losses on mixed China data

- NZD/USD picks the bids after China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales grew in November.
- RBNZ struck dovish tone earlier in Asia, cites economic risk.
- New Zealand’s Q4 Westpac Consumer Sentiment grew past-95.1.
- Risk catalysts keep the spotlight with stimulus, virus be the keywords.
NZD/USD extends corrective pullback from the intraday low of 0.7070, currently around 0.7082, during the early Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from China’s November month activity numbers. The same help the kiwi buyers to battle the dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), published before a few hours.
China’s Industrial Production matches the 7.0% forecast while Retail Sales eases below 5.2% to 5.0% YoY. Even so, both these figures cross their respective previous readings of 6.9% and 4.3%.
Read: China’s Nov data dump: Retail Sales miss estimates with 5.0%, Industrial Production steadies at 2.6%
During the initial Asian session, New Zealand’s (NZ) fourth quarter (Q4) Westpac Consumer Survey crossed 95.10 prior with 106.00 figures.
However, the bulls couldn’t cheer the early-day economics as the RBNZ struck a dovish tone while citing economic fears and risks to the downside.
Read: RBNZ: Monitoring asset prices as part of on-going assessment of financial system and financial market developments
It should, however, be noted that the bears remain chained as market sentiment improved amid hopes of further stimulus from the US. The reason could be traced from US President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to secure the needed 270 votes after winning the battle versus President Donald Trump in the Electoral College. Also increasing the odds of the much-awaited stimulus are recently optimistic comments from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Read: Pelosi reiterated democratic concerns about liability provisions in covid relief bill
On the contrary, fears of the fresh variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as signaled by the UK’s Health Minister Matt Hancock, join increasing numbers of local lockdowns and the western tussles with China.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.15% whereas stocks in New Zealand rise 0.55% by press time.
With no major data left for publishing during today’s Asian session. NZD/USD traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts like virus updates and stimulus headlines for fresh impetus. Though, a major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Fed decision and Thursday’s New Zealand Q4 GDP, expected +13.5% versus -12.2% QoQ prior.
Technical analysis
As the ascending trend line from the early November, at 0.7050 now, probes short-term NZD/USD sellers, the bulls are likely to keep 0.7100 on their watch-list.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7081
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.7081
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7013
|Daily SMA50
|0.6819
|Daily SMA100
|0.6728
|Daily SMA200
|0.6474
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7093
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7103
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.