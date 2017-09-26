NZD/USD trims losses and rises back above 0.7200 on Yellen

NZD/USD trims losses and rises back above 0.7200 on YellenBy Matías Salord
The NZD/USD pair trimmed losses during the last hours, rising 50 pips from the lows. It bottomed earlier at 0.7166, the lowest since September 4 and, at the moment, it trades at 0.7215.
The recovery took place amid a decline of the greenback in the market following remarks from Janet Yellen. She mentioned that uncertainties strengthen the path of gradual rate hikes while regarding inflation, she mentioned that there are considerable odds that won't stabilize at 2% over next few years.
Fed's Yellen: Currently not considering changing inflation target
Yellen crossing the wires (dollar strength) "Uncertainties strengthen case for gradual rate hikes" - RTRS
The pair moved off lows but is still down more than 50 pips for the day, headed toward the third decline out of the last four days ahead of Wednesday's RBNZ decision.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
A daily close below 0.7200 would reinforce the short-term bearish bias. Immediate support is seen around daily lows at 0.7165 followed by 0.7140 (Sep low). On the upside, if the kiwi manages to remain above 0.7200, it could gain strength for a more significant rebound. Resistance levels might lie at 0.7245 (Sep 19 low) and 0.7275 (Sep 26 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.