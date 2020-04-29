NZD/USD trims early gains to 2-week tops, focus shifts to US GDP/FOMC

- NZD/USD edged higher for the fifth straight session amid some renewed USD selling.
- The upbeat market mood provided an additional boost and remained supportive.
- Bulls took a breather as the focus now shifts to the US GDP report and FOMC decision.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone just below the 0.6100 mark, albeit has retreated around 25 pips from two-week tops set earlier today.
A combination of factors assisted the pair to build on its recent bounce from the vicinity of the 0.5900 round-figure mark and gained some follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.
The latest optimism over the declining trend in the number of new coronavirus cases and a move to re-open economies in some parts of the world continued denting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency.
This coupled with a strong rally in crude oil prices further boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from the upbeat mood around the global equity markets, which further benefitted the antipodean currencies – including the kiwi.
The pair, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 0.6100 mark as bulls took some breather, rather moved on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's important release of the advance US GDP report for the first quarter of 2020.
This coupled with the latest FOMC monetary policy update, which might provide some clues about the US central bank's future policy path, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus for the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.6100 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, possibly beyond monthly swing high resistance near the 0.6130 region.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6088
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6
|Daily SMA50
|0.6073
|Daily SMA100
|0.6323
|Daily SMA200
|0.6363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5991
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5911
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
