NZD/USD treads waters above 0.5950, US economic data eyed

- NZD/USD consolidates ahead of the release of US economic data.
- US Treasury yields extend its losses; reinforcing weakness in the US Dollar (USD).
- Investors await US PCE, seeking fresh impetus on the Fed’s policy decision.
NZD/USD struggles to snap the previous day’s losses, treading waters around 0.5960 during the early trading hours in the European session on Thursday. The pair is experiencing downward pressure due to a modest recovery in the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the economic data release from the United States (US).
However, the NZD/USD gained profits earlier during the day amid China’s moderate economic data released on Thursday. The August NBS Manufacturing PMI indicated a slight improvement in business conditions, reporting a reading of 49.7 against the expected 49.24 figure and 49.3 prior. While, Non-Manufacturing PMI declined to 51.0, worse than the market consensus of 51.1 figure. The index reported a reading of 51.5 in July.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, snaps a three-day losing streak. Spot price is beating around 103.30 at the time of writing. The Greenback experienced downward pressure, which is attributed to the slew of downbeat economic data from the US along with declining US Treasury yields. The yield on 10-year US bond trades at 4.10%, continuing downward trajectory for the fourth consecutive day.
As mentioned, the US ADP National Employment report showed 177K jobs added to the economy in August compared to the anticipated 195K jobs. This was a sharp contrast to the 371K jobs that were generated in July. Moreover, the preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report printed the figure of 2.1%, falling short of the prior reading of 2.4%.
Investors will likely monitor the upcoming data from the US scheduled to be released on Thursday, seeking further cues on economic situations in both countries. These datasets include the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), and further Initial Jobless Claims (Aug 25). On the other hand, New Zealand’s leading index ANZ – Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence (Aug) will be released on Friday, which measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5959
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.5956
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5981
|Daily SMA50
|0.611
|Daily SMA100
|0.6144
|Daily SMA200
|0.6224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6007
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5939
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5885
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5965
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
