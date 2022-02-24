NZD/USD trading heavy in mid-0.6600s as Russia’s Ukraine assualt batters FX market sentiment

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • NZD/USD has pulled back sharply from Wednesday’s post-RBNZ highs above 0.6800 to the 0.6660 area as Russia invades Ukraine.
  • As the fighting continues and amid uncertainty regarding the NATO response, risks remain tilted to the downside.

Wednesday’s post-hawkish RBNZ optimism that helped lift NZD/USD briefly to the north of the 0.6800 level is now well in the rear-view mirror, with NZD/USD having now reversed more than 2.0% lower from its earlier weekly peaks. Though the move didn’t come as too much of a surprise to geopolitical strategists and news addicts, Russia’s decision to initiate an invasion against Ukraine on Thursday seemed to catch global FX markets off guard. FX investors have piled into safe-haven currencies like the US dollar at the expense of more risk-sensitive currencies like the New Zealand dollar.

At current levels in the 0.6660 area, NZD/USD trades about 1.6% lower on the day, the pair having seemingly found some short-term support at its 21-Day Moving Average at 0.6650. A more than 1.5% drop is a big one-day move for NZD/USD and, typically, would be followed by some consolidation/mean-reversion. But with the geopolitical situation regarding Russia’s ongoing assualt into Ukraine fluid, such a bet would be risky. Price action is likely to remain heavy and risks tilted to the downside for NZD/USD as the war continues and the world waits to see how the US/EU will respond.

NZD/Usd

Overview
Today last price 0.666
Today Daily Change -0.0109
Today Daily Change % -1.61
Today daily open 0.6769
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6653
Daily SMA50 0.673
Daily SMA100 0.6858
Daily SMA200 0.695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.681
Previous Daily Low 0.6718
Previous Weekly High 0.673
Previous Weekly Low 0.6593
Previous Monthly High 0.6891
Previous Monthly Low 0.6529
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6753
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6721
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6629
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6905

 

 

