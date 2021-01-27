NZD/USD trades with modest losses near 0.7230 ahead of key US events

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD recovers modestly after sliding toward 0.7230 on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index erases large part of Tuesday's losses. 
  • US Durable Goods Orders data and FOMC policy announcements awaited. 

The NZD/USD pair posted its highest daily close in two weeks at 0.7237 on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. After sliding to a daily low of 0.7214 during the early trading hours of the European session, the pair staged a technical correction and was last seen trading with small losses at 0.7232.

Focus shifts to FOMC

The renewed USD strength on Wednesday seems to have put NZD/USD under bearish pressure. A sharp decline witnessed in the EUR/USD pair after European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klass Knot said they had tools to counter further euro appreciation provided a boost to the greenback. At the moment, the US Dollar Index, which lost 0.24% on Tuesday, is up 0.23% at 90.37.

Later in the day, the Durable Goods Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, the US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision and publish the policy statement. 

Previewing the FOMC's January meeting, "we do not expect any major policy changes tonight after the Fed changed its QE forward guidance at the December meeting," said Danske Bank analysts. "We expect Fed Chair Powell will be asked about the tapering process on the back of the previous weeks' discussions."

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7234
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.7242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7173
Daily SMA50 0.71
Daily SMA100 0.6889
Daily SMA200 0.6657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7248
Previous Daily Low 0.7167
Previous Weekly High 0.7226
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7217
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7198
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.719
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7138
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7109
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7271
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7352

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD falls toward 1.21 on dovish ECB comments

EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve, which is set to leave rates unchanged but hint of the next moves. 

GBP/USD trades near multi-year highs amid covid headlines

GBP/USD is trading above 1.37, near the highest since 2018 it reached on Tuesday. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. The Fed's first decision of 2021 is awaited.

Stellar will skyrocket by 70% if it breaks above critical resistance

Stellar Development Fund invests $5 million in Wyre, a crypto payments company. Stellar is grinding closer to a forming bull flag pattern breakout, eyeing $0.46. A break under the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart could force XLM to abandon the bullish outlook.

Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?

What is happening with GME? GME made its first big move in mid-January after adding Ryan Cohen to its board. The stock jumped from $20 to above $40 when that news hit, and this caught a lot of short-sellers off-guard.

US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00

US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.

