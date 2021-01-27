NZD/USD trades with modest losses near 0.7230 ahead of key US events

- NZD/USD recovers modestly after sliding toward 0.7230 on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index erases large part of Tuesday's losses.
- US Durable Goods Orders data and FOMC policy announcements awaited.
The NZD/USD pair posted its highest daily close in two weeks at 0.7237 on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. After sliding to a daily low of 0.7214 during the early trading hours of the European session, the pair staged a technical correction and was last seen trading with small losses at 0.7232.
Focus shifts to FOMC
The renewed USD strength on Wednesday seems to have put NZD/USD under bearish pressure. A sharp decline witnessed in the EUR/USD pair after European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klass Knot said they had tools to counter further euro appreciation provided a boost to the greenback. At the moment, the US Dollar Index, which lost 0.24% on Tuesday, is up 0.23% at 90.37.
Later in the day, the Durable Goods Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, the US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision and publish the policy statement.
Previewing the FOMC's January meeting, "we do not expect any major policy changes tonight after the Fed changed its QE forward guidance at the December meeting," said Danske Bank analysts. "We expect Fed Chair Powell will be asked about the tapering process on the back of the previous weeks' discussions."
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7173
|Daily SMA50
|0.71
|Daily SMA100
|0.6889
|Daily SMA200
|0.6657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7248
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
