NZD/USD trades with modest losses, holds above 0.6200 as focus remains on FOMC

- NZD/USD meets with some supply on Tuesday and snaps a two-day winning streak.
- The USD holds steady just below a two-week high and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- The downside seems cushioned as traders keenly await the key FOMC policy decision.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days, from the 0.6115 area or a two-week low, and edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 0.6200 round figure as traders keenly await cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path.
It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing out the possibility of any further rate hikes after the widely expected 25 bps lift-off at the end of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later this Wednesday. Investors, however, remain sceptic if the US central bank will commit to a more dovish stance. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and determining the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.
In the meantime, signs of an extremely resilient US economy assist the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to hold steady just below the two-week high touched on Tuesday. This, along with the worsening US-China trade ties and geopolitical risks, exerts some downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and might prefer to wait on the sidelines heading into the key central bank event risk. This warrants caution before positioning for the resumption of the recent pullback from a multi-month peak - levels just above the 0.6400 mark.
From a technical perspective, the NZD/USD pair earlier this week managed to defend and rebound from a support marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-July rally. The subsequent move and acceptance above a confluence, comprising the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50% Fibo. level, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 38.2% Fibo. resistance near mid-0.6200s before placing fresh bullish bets in the absence of a fresh fundamental catalyst and market-moving macro data from New Zealand.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6213
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6215
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6196
|Daily SMA200
|0.6212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.623
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly High
|0.637
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6163
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
