NZD/USD trades with modest losses below 0.6700 ahead of US data

  • NZD/USD is trading in a tight range following Wednesday's rally.
  • US Dollar Index is posting modest losses, holds above 93.00.
  • Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and PPI data will be released from US.

The NZD/USD pair staged a decisive rebound after closing the first two trading days of the week in the negative territory and gained more than 60 pips on Wednesday. With markets turning subdued on Thursday, the pair is consolidating its upside and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 0.6673.

DXY holds above 93.00

The upbeat market mood on Wednesday caused the greenback to lose interest and the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a six-day winning streak, closing 0.3% lower. The DXY is registering small daily losses at 93.10 ahead of the American session.

With risk flows softening on Thursday, the NZD struggled to preserve its strength. At the moment, S&P 500 futures are down 0.33% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in the red.

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures. August Producer Price Index (PPI) data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will release its policy statement and updated economic projections. A sharp reaction in the EUR/USD pair could impact the greenback's overall performance and become a significant catalyst for NZD/USD.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Busines NZ PMI data will be released from New Zealand.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6677
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6633
Daily SMA50 0.6613
Daily SMA100 0.6432
Daily SMA200 0.6388
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6688
Previous Daily Low 0.6601
Previous Weekly High 0.679
Previous Weekly Low 0.6668
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6655
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6634
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6627
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6571
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6801

 

 

Latest Forex News

