NZD/USD trades with modest losses below 0.6700 ahead of US data

- NZD/USD is trading in a tight range following Wednesday's rally.
- US Dollar Index is posting modest losses, holds above 93.00.
- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and PPI data will be released from US.
The NZD/USD pair staged a decisive rebound after closing the first two trading days of the week in the negative territory and gained more than 60 pips on Wednesday. With markets turning subdued on Thursday, the pair is consolidating its upside and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 0.6673.
DXY holds above 93.00
The upbeat market mood on Wednesday caused the greenback to lose interest and the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a six-day winning streak, closing 0.3% lower. The DXY is registering small daily losses at 93.10 ahead of the American session.
With risk flows softening on Thursday, the NZD struggled to preserve its strength. At the moment, S&P 500 futures are down 0.33% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in the red.
Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures. August Producer Price Index (PPI) data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will release its policy statement and updated economic projections. A sharp reaction in the EUR/USD pair could impact the greenback's overall performance and become a significant catalyst for NZD/USD.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Busines NZ PMI data will be released from New Zealand.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6677
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6633
|Daily SMA50
|0.6613
|Daily SMA100
|0.6432
|Daily SMA200
|0.6388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6688
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6601
|Previous Weekly High
|0.679
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
