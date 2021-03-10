NZD/USD trades with modest losses around mid-0.7100s

- NZD/USD witnessed some fresh selling on Wednesday amid renewed USD buying interest.
- A softer risk tone further weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi and added to the selling bias.
- Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some meaningful impetus.
The NZD/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near mid-0.7100s, just above daily lows touched in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 0.7100 mark, instead met with some fresh supply and was pressured by a combination of factors. The US dollar was back in demand on Wednesday and recovered the overnight losses amid some stability in the US Treasury bond yields.
The USD was further supported by the upbeat US economic outlook, bolstered by the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal spending plan. The House of Representatives is expected to provide the final approval to US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.
Apart from this, a softer risk tone around the equity markets provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback. This was seen as another factor weighing on the perceived riskier kiwi and contributed to the offered tone surrounding the NZD/USD pair, though the downside seemed limited.
Market participants see a real risk of an overheated US economy and higher inflation on the back of the planned spending by the Bide Administration. Given that inflation remains a hot topic, investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the US CPI figures.
The data, along with a critical ten-year bond-auction in the US, will now play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics ahead of next week's FOMC monetary policy meeting. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.7172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7249
|Daily SMA50
|0.7206
|Daily SMA100
|0.7067
|Daily SMA200
|0.6827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7182
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7103
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7308
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano has recently come out of a technical pattern resistance, and bulls are fighting to sustain the breakout. Over the last couple of weeks, ADA has comparatively been in consolidation. The breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern points ADA toward a new record high at $1.56.
US Dollar Index resumes the upside above 92.00, looks to CPI
DXY regains traction above 92.00 following Tuesday’s pullback. US yields rebound from recent lows and target 1.60%. Inflation figures tracked by the CPI will be the salient event.