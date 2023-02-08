NZD/USD trades with modest gains amid weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction

  • NZD/USD manages to hold above the 0.6300 mark amid a modest US Dollar weakness.
  • The lack of hawkish signals from Fed’s Powell, sliding US bond yields weigh on the buck.
  • A softer risk tone amid looming recession risks could cap gains for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

The NZD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and remains confined in a narrow range, above the 0.6300 mark through the early European session.

A generally softer tone around the equity markets is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi, though a modest US Dollar weakness lends support to the NZD/USD pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs, the COVID-19 outbreak in China and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from this, fears about the worsening US-China relations temper investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The USD, on the other hand, is undermined by speculations for an imminent pause in the Fed's policy-tightening cycle later this year. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to offer hawkish signals on Tuesday and reiterated that the process of disinflation was already underway. This, in turn, fuels speculations that interest rates may not rise much further, which is evident from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and exerts some downward pressure on the greenback.

The lack of any strong buying interest, however, warrants some caution for bullish traders and before confirming that the recent pullback from the highest level since June 2022 has run its course. The post-NFP breakdown below the 0.6400 mark, meanwhile, suggests the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair. Hence, a subsequent move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and is more likely to remain limited in the absence of any relevant market-moving data from the US.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6333
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.6321
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6428
Daily SMA50 0.6375
Daily SMA100 0.6114
Daily SMA200 0.6189
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6363
Previous Daily Low 0.6272
Previous Weekly High 0.6538
Previous Weekly Low 0.6322
Previous Monthly High 0.6531
Previous Monthly Low 0.619
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6328
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6307
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6274
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6228
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6183
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6365
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.641
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6456

 

 

