NZD/USD trades with a mild negative bias around 0.6200 mark, lacks follow-through

- NZD/USD stalls the overnight strong move up near a technically significant 200-day SMA.
- The disappointing Chines PMI exerts pressure on the Kiwi amid a modest USD strength.
- The risk-on mood caps for the safe-haven buck and limits losses for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) during the Asian session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains. Spot prices drop to a fresh daily low in reaction to the weaker Chinese macro data, albeit manage to rebound a few pips in the last hour and currently trade with a mild negative bias around the 0.6200 mark.
A private survey showed that business activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank in July, which turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi. In fact, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell in contraction territory and came in at 49.2 for July, down from the previous month's reading of 50.5. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, is seen weighing on the NZD/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs back to its highest level since July 10 touched last Friday and remains well supported by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The upbeat US GDP report released last week pointed to an extremely resilient economy and kept the door for one more 25 bps rate-hike by the Fed in September or November wide open.
Moreover, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also said that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. That said, signs of easing inflation might force the Fed to end its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s. Apart from this, the risk-on mood, bolstered by hopes for more stimulus from China, caps the safe-haven buck and lends support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
This, in turn, helps limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being, and warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, might provide a fresh impetus to the USD and the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6202
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6232
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6198
|Daily SMA200
|0.6222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6149
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.612
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700
GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC
Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.