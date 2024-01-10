NZD/USD trades lower after being rejected by the 20-day SMA, US CPI

- The NZD/USD is suffering losses, moving downwards towards the 0.6220 level.
- The market mood remains cautious, as no significant highlight was seen on Wednesday’s economic docket.
- US Core CPI is seen easing, which may boost the pair.
In Wednesday's trading session, the NZD/USD pair decreased, landing around 0.6226. The drop, which tallied a 0.25% loss, comes on a quiet Wednesday while market players brace themselves for upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday. In addition, the pair faced rejection at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which contributed to the downside.
The Consumer Price Index for December is anticipated to be 3.2% YoY, a slight progression from the preceding 3.1%. The Core measure figure is projected to soften at 3.8%, a dip from November’s 4%.
Recent data shows that the US economy is still going strong thanks to favorable financial conditions, helping the USD hold its ground. However, the Dollar remains vulnerable due to persistent dovish bets on the Federal Reserve easing, which has yet to materialize. Investors look upon watching remarks from Fed's Williams at the end of the American session for any potential clues on the bank’s next steps. As for now, investors re seeing rate cuts anticipated in March and May and a total of five in 2024, contradicting the Fed’s protected three. However, those bets may change on the outcome of December’s CPI.
NZD/USD levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the pair has a tinge of selling momentum building in the immediate term. This is reflected by the declining position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) within negative territory, indicating the potential strengthening of selling pressure. Moreover, this bearish sentiment is echoed by the rising red bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), with sellers potentially gaining momentum.
Meanwhile, the pair's position across multiple Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) puts a different spin on the picture. It's positioned below the 20-day SMA, a signal that might usually indicate bearishness. However, with the pair above both the 100-day and 200-day SMAs, it suggests that buyers still hold the reins in a broader perspective.
In spite of the near-term neutral to bearish sentiment, the pair's position above longer-term SMAs indicates a dominant buying momentum, at least on a broader horizon. This hints that while sellers may seek to push the pair lower in the immediate future the buyers still have strength to limit any downside.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6227
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6267
|Daily SMA50
|0.613
|Daily SMA100
|0.6023
|Daily SMA200
|0.6093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6268
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6223
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6181
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6308
NZD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0950
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.0950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the American session on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on policy outlook and failed to help the pair find direction. The US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of Thursday's inflation data.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030 Premium
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.