NZD/USD trades in tight range around mid-0.6600s

  • NZD/USD is fluctuating in a narrow band on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory above 93.50.
  • IHS Markit and the ISM will release US Services PMI data.

The NZD/USD pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Monday. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.6643.

Risk flows help NZD gather strength

At the start of the week, the market seems to have turned relatively upbeat amid reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump could leave the hospital as early as Monday. Reflecting the positive shift in sentiment, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.57% on a daily basis and major European equity indexes are gaining between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous week in the negative territory, is edging lower on Monday and allowing NZD/USD to cling to its daily gains. Ahead of the IHS Markit's and the ISM's Services PMI reports, the DXY is down 0.17% on the day at 93.65.

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding President Trump's condition. A strong dally in US stocks could help NZD/USD push higher in the second half of the day.

In the early Asian session on Tuesday, the NZIER Business Confidence data for the third quarter will be released from New Zealand.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6643
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6641
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6648
Daily SMA50 0.6637
Daily SMA100 0.6533
Daily SMA200 0.6392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6656
Previous Daily Low 0.6614
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6539
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.664
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.663
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6618
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6594
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.666
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6703

 

 

