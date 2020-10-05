NZD/USD trades in tight range around mid-0.6600s

- NZD/USD is fluctuating in a narrow band on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory above 93.50.
- IHS Markit and the ISM will release US Services PMI data.
The NZD/USD pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Monday. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.6643.
Risk flows help NZD gather strength
At the start of the week, the market seems to have turned relatively upbeat amid reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump could leave the hospital as early as Monday. Reflecting the positive shift in sentiment, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.57% on a daily basis and major European equity indexes are gaining between 0.5% and 0.7%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous week in the negative territory, is edging lower on Monday and allowing NZD/USD to cling to its daily gains. Ahead of the IHS Markit's and the ISM's Services PMI reports, the DXY is down 0.17% on the day at 93.65.
Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding President Trump's condition. A strong dally in US stocks could help NZD/USD push higher in the second half of the day.
In the early Asian session on Tuesday, the NZIER Business Confidence data for the third quarter will be released from New Zealand.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6648
|Daily SMA50
|0.6637
|Daily SMA100
|0.6533
|Daily SMA200
|0.6392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6614
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6539
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.