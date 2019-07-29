NZD/USD trades in red near 0.6620, attention turns to US-China trade talks

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • High-level US-China trade talks to kick off on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains above 98.
  • Coming up: Building Permits data from New Zealand.

Ahead of this week's key macroeconomic events, the NZD/USD pair posting modest losses and is looking to close the eighth straight trading day in the negative territory. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on the day at 0.6627.

Following last Friday's rally that was triggered by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate of the second-quarter GDP, which showed a 2.1% expansion to beat the market expectation of 1.8%, the US Dollar Index inched higher but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its momentum as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for the FOMC announcements on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index stays a little above the 98 handle, adding 0.15% on the day.

FOMC meeting and US-China trade talks to ramp up volatility

Previewing the FOMC meeting, "Given the dovish signalling from officials, the weakness in forward-looking indicators (particularly for manufacturing), and the persistence of downside risks to the outlook, we think a 25bp cut is a done deal," said ABN AMRO senior economist Bill Diviney. "However, even the most dovish members of the committee (such as St Louis Fed President James Bullard) have expressed scepticism over a 50bp cut, so such an aggressive move looks unlikely."

Investors will also be looking for headlines coming out of the first round of US-China high-level trade talks after G20 summit that will start on Tuesday and go on for two days. Although no breakthrough is expected, antipodeans such as the NZD and the AUD are likely to react positively to any signs of progress and vice versa. Meanwhile, Building Permits from New Zealand will be published during the early hours of the Asian session on Tuesday but should be ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6627
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.6635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6688
Daily SMA50 0.6621
Daily SMA100 0.6672
Daily SMA200 0.6725
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6676
Previous Daily Low 0.6625
Previous Weekly High 0.6787
Previous Weekly Low 0.6625
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6644
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6657
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6615
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6594
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6564
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6666
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6717

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, around 1.2250. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Johnson denied a hard-deal was the working assumption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY approaches 109.00 as Yen tumbles

USD/JPY approaches 109.00 as Yen tumbles

The USD/JPY pair broke a tight intraday trading range above 108.65 and jumped to 108.89, reaching the highest level since July 10.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  