NZD/USD trades at highest level since late January above 0.6600

  • NZD/USD gains traction on risk flows, climbs above 0.6600.
  • USD remains under pressure with DXY staying below 96.00.
  • Credit Card Spending in New Zealand declined less than expected in June.

The NZD/USD pair gained nearly 30 pips on Monday and preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday with the risk-sensitive NZD finding demand in the risk-on market environment. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level since late January at 0.6612, gaining 0.57% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that Credit Card Sales in June declined by 9.2% on a yearly basis in June. This reading came in much better than the market expectation for a decrease of 24.7% and helped the NZD gather strength.

Moreover, the upbeat market mood amid coronavirus vaccine hopes and the EU recovery fund agreement weighed on the safe-haven USD and allowed NZD/USD to push higher. 

Eyes on Wall Street

The US Dollar Index, which lost 0.2% on a daily basis on Monday, is now losing 0.1% on the day at 95.73. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US, investors will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes.

At the moment, S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% on the day, suggesting that the USD could struggle to shake off the bearish pressure during the American session. Meanwhile, the bi-weekly GDT PriceAuction from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6606
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 0.6577
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6514
Daily SMA50 0.6378
Daily SMA100 0.6204
Daily SMA200 0.6344
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6578
Previous Daily Low 0.6538
Previous Weekly High 0.6594
Previous Weekly Low 0.6502
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6563
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6511
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6604
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6631

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

