NZD/USD trades at highest level since late January above 0.6600

NZD/USD gains traction on risk flows, climbs above 0.6600.

USD remains under pressure with DXY staying below 96.00.

Credit Card Spending in New Zealand declined less than expected in June.

The NZD/USD pair gained nearly 30 pips on Monday and preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday with the risk-sensitive NZD finding demand in the risk-on market environment. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level since late January at 0.6612, gaining 0.57% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that Credit Card Sales in June declined by 9.2% on a yearly basis in June. This reading came in much better than the market expectation for a decrease of 24.7% and helped the NZD gather strength.

Moreover, the upbeat market mood amid coronavirus vaccine hopes and the EU recovery fund agreement weighed on the safe-haven USD and allowed NZD/USD to push higher.

Eyes on Wall Street

The US Dollar Index, which lost 0.2% on a daily basis on Monday, is now losing 0.1% on the day at 95.73. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US, investors will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes.

At the moment, S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% on the day, suggesting that the USD could struggle to shake off the bearish pressure during the American session. Meanwhile, the bi-weekly GDT PriceAuction from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for