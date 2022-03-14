NZD/USD trades at fresh daily lows near 0.6750

- NZD/USD sinks as risk appetite suffers in the face of the latest Ukraine crisis headlines.
- The Fed will move into the spotlight as the next major risk for forex.
NZD/USD has moved in on a critical area of potential demand in the lows made in recent trade. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6747, a few pips shy of the lows at 0.6745 as risk-off sentiment takes hold of the forex market.
There are reports that the US has told allies that China signalled its willingness to provide military assistance to Russia, according to officials familiar with American diplomatic wires on the exchange. This has weighed on risk appetite evident in the moves lower in US stocks as a choppy session draws towards a bearish close for the start of the week.
''The Kiwi continued its decline overnight and is in the midst of extending losses as we go to print this morning. While the move wasn’t particularly outsized, it is over a cent off highs and the drivers appear to be softer commodity prices, late weakness in US equities, and Chinese economic growth concerns, all of which has knocked the AUD too.'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''So, the week hasn’t gotten off to a good start for the Kiwi, and although there is some domestic data coming up this week (which should be pretty good and which we think might be more influential) global events continue to dominate sentiment. Technically, the break of 0.6775 about 2hrs ago doesn’t bode well, and the sharp rise in US bond yields might keep the USD bid. Markets remain very skittish and more volatility seems likely.''
Eyes on the Fed
Meanwhile, the probability that policymakers at the Federal Reserve will increase the Fed funds rate to 0.25%-to-0.5% on Wednesday from the current zero-to-0.25% is 99.8%, according to the CME Group's Fed Watch Tool. The probability for a 25 basis-point increase was below 40% a month ago, and the chances for a 50 basis-point jump was more than 60%. ''We continue to believe that the terminal Fed Funds rate will have to be much higher. If and when the market comes around to our view, U.S. rates at the short end should continue to rise,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued, in favour of a strong US dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6748
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|0.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6828
|Daily SMA200
|0.6924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6876
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6796
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6929
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
