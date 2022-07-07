NZD/USD is perched in the higher end of the 0.6100 area.

The focus is on the downside for the session ahead before NFP.

NZD/USD is staring out in Asia on the backfoot in the upper quarter of the 0.6100 area and below the highs of the prior day with a focus on the New York session's low of 0.6162 for the coming Tokyo session.

The driver in the forex space is the US dollar which will come under the micro scope in the coming day with a focus o the US economy as investors await the jobs data ahead of next week'S Consumer Price Index next week. This will all go towards the sentiment that is building around the Federal Reserve when policymakers next meet on July 26-27.

The strength of Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday will help investors to assess the pace of the rise in wages. Analysts at TD Securities explained that employment likely continued to advance firmly in June but at a more moderate pace after three consecutive job gains of around 400k in March-May.

Meanwhile, analysts at ANZ Bank explained that, ''once we are past US jobs data tonight, local factors are likely to rise to the fore heading into next week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand MPS – and they really have no choice but to be hawkish given the inflation backdrop; that may harm the NZD given hard landing fears?''