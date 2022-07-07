- NZD/USD is perched in the higher end of the 0.6100 area.
- The focus is on the downside for the session ahead before NFP.
NZD/USD is staring out in Asia on the backfoot in the upper quarter of the 0.6100 area and below the highs of the prior day with a focus on the New York session's low of 0.6162 for the coming Tokyo session.
The driver in the forex space is the US dollar which will come under the micro scope in the coming day with a focus o the US economy as investors await the jobs data ahead of next week'S Consumer Price Index next week. This will all go towards the sentiment that is building around the Federal Reserve when policymakers next meet on July 26-27.
The strength of Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday will help investors to assess the pace of the rise in wages. Analysts at TD Securities explained that employment likely continued to advance firmly in June but at a more moderate pace after three consecutive job gains of around 400k in March-May.
Meanwhile, analysts at ANZ Bank explained that, ''once we are past US jobs data tonight, local factors are likely to rise to the fore heading into next week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand MPS – and they really have no choice but to be hawkish given the inflation backdrop; that may harm the NZD given hard landing fears?''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|0.6142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6274
|Daily SMA50
|0.6367
|Daily SMA100
|0.6593
|Daily SMA200
|0.6732
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6192
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6327
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6148
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150, ECB's Lagarde, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!