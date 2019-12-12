NZD/USD trade-deal spike capped by bearish in bar

NZD/USD rallies to 0.6635 on Sino/US trade-deal headlines.

UK exit polls point to a Tory landslide which has underpinned risk appetite supporting commodity-FX.

NZD/USD has pulled back to 0.6620 a the time of writing following a spike to the 0.6635 session highs which came as a consequence to the news that US President Donald Trump signed off on the Sino/US trade deal in order to avert the December tariffs. The combined news of a Tory landslide exit-poll victory has propelled risk appetite to the best levels in months as investors finally get to see some rays of light a the end of the tunnel.

A consistent build-up in positive news flows surrounding the phase-one deal kept markets buoyed from the off overnight and underpinned the upside in the commodity complex. First off, US President Trump tweeted,

"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!"

Confirmation of such news was first reported on Bloomberg TV citing unnamed sources claiming that the US had reached a trade deal in principle with China which was awaiting Trump's sign-off.

Following the market close, Bloomberg reported that Trump signed off on the Sino/US trade deal which sealed the deal for the bulls and sent the kiwi on to the highest levels since July. There has been speculation that a deal would most likely "stop China issuing its second batch of tariffs on products such as corn, wheat, and rare earth magnets, and reinstating an extra 25% tariff on US-made vehicles and 5% on auto parts which had been suspended earlier this year," analysts at ANZ Bank said.

Meanwhile, the UK elections are in play with the results of the exit polls claiming a landslide victory for the Tory party which has sent GBP on a tear. The UK election exit polls give the Tory party a majority of 86 in what will be a “phenomenal victory” is the exit polls are accurate.

Exit poll results in full

And here are the full exit poll results.

Conservative majority: 86

Conservatives: 368

Labour: 191

SNP: 55

Liberal Democrats: 13

Plaid Cymru: 3

Greens: 1

Brexit party: 0

Others: 22

NZD/USD levels