NZD/USD touches new multi-year highs above 0.7160 boosted by upbeat NZ data

- NZD/USD is posting strong gains ahead of US data.
- Upbeat GDP figures from New Zealand provided a boost to NZD.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 90.00.
After closing the day modestly higher on Wednesday, the NZD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since April 2018 at 0.7165. As of writing, the pair was up 0.73% on the day at 0.7161.
Impressive NZ GDP data lift NZD/USD
Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics New Zealand showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter expanded by 0.4% on a yearly basis. This reading followed the second quarter's contraction of 11.3% and came in much better than the market expectation for a decline of 1.3% to provide a boost to the kiwi.
Additionally, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that they remain open to increasing the size of asset purchases and triggered a fresh USD selloff.
Ahead of Initial Jobless Claims, Housing Starts and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey data from the US, the US Dollar Index is down 0.58% on the day at 89.93, the lowest level in nearly 32 months.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.6% on the day, suggesting that the greenback is unlikely to attract investors with risk flows remaining in control of financial markets in the second half of the day.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, Trade Balance data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|0.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7032
|Daily SMA50
|0.684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6737
|Daily SMA200
|0.6483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7121
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7054
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
