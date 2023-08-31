NZD/USD touches fresh daily top near 0.5975 after Chinese PMIs, focus remains on US PCE data

- NZD/USD regains positive traction on Thursday and is supported by a weaker USD.
- Expectations for an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hiking cycle weigh on the buck.
- The mixed Chinese PMIs fail to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers near the 0.5945-0.5940 area during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight pullback from the 0.6000 psychological mark, or a nearly three-week high. Spot prices touch a fresh high, around the 0.5975 region in the last hour, though lack follow-through and react little to the mixed Chinese macro data.
The official PMI showed that business activity in China's manufacturing sector registered a slight improvement in August, though remained in contraction territory for the fifth successive month in August. Moreover, growth in the Non-Manufacturing sector eased more than anticipated during the reported month. The rather unimpressive figures do little to ease concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China or provide any impetus to antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
That said, a weaker tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD) continues to act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. It is worth recalling that the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, fell to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday following the disappointing release of US data. The ADP reported that Private sector employment in the US rose by 177K in August against the 195K anticipated and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 324 K.
Adding to this, the second estimate of the US Q2 GDP print showed that the world's largest economy grew by a 2.1% annualized pace as compared to the 2.4% expansion reported originally. This comes on the back of a fall in the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index to 106.1 in August from 114.0 in July and lift expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its rate-hiking cycle in September. The repricing of the Fed's rate-hike path leads to the overnight downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which keeps the USD bulls on the defensive for the fourth straight day and lends some support to the NZD/USD pair.
The upside potential, however, seems limited as traders might refrain from placing aggressive best ahead of the release of the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. This will be accompanied by the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which might influence the USD price dynamic and produce short-term trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair. The focus will then shift to the US monthly jobs report – NFP – on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.5956
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5981
|Daily SMA50
|0.611
|Daily SMA100
|0.6144
|Daily SMA200
|0.6224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6007
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5939
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5885
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5965
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
