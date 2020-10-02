NZD/USD to trade above 0.67 by the end of the year – Westpac

NZD/USD stays positive for a sixth consecutive day and probes one week high around 0.6650. Economists at Westpac see potential for further gains above 0.6655.

Key quotes

“The recent 3c downward correction appears complete, and a rise towards the top of the range at 0.6800 is now in progress.”

“We still expect risk sentiment to remain elevated into year-end, supported by an unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus, and the USD to resume its weakening trend. That should see NZD/USD above 0.67 by year-end.”