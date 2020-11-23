NZD/USD to test the December 2018 high at 0.6970 – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD continues to grind higher, prodding above the 0.6942/45 highs to test the even more important December 2018 high at 0.6970, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.
“Although we might see another reversal back lower, with a major base in place, as well as the recently completed bull ‘triangle’, we stay biased higher medium-term and look for an eventual clear close above the key 2019 and recent range highs at 0.6942/45.”
“Beyond 0.6945 would see the December 2018 high at 0.6970 just above. Removal of here in due course should subsequently see an acceleration of upside momentum, up to the June 2018 high at 0.7054/60 and eventually 0.7111/58.”
“First support is seen at 0.6913/05, then 0.6879/62, below which would trigger a correction back to the ‘neckline’ to the large base at 0.6811/6796. Whilst not our base case, removal of 0.6811/6796 would suggest an even deeper correction lower and see a move back to 0.6753/46, ahead of 0.6679/72, which ideally then holds if reached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
