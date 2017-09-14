NZD/USD to take cues from USD and election polls – Westpac

NZD/USD to take cues from USD and election polls – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac, points out that NZD/USD has managed to stay above the technically key 0.7200, thanks to the weak US dollar.
Key Quotes
“Apart from the US dollar, the other major influence during the week ahead will be election polls, plus the election result on 23 Sep.”
“Since 17 Aug, when the first poll showing Labour’s resurgence was released, the NZD has underperformed all major currencies apart from the yen. It has also underperformed in fair value models since that date.”
“It’s not obvious from polls which party will win the election. Suffice to say uncertainty until then should manifest as a negative for the NZD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.