NZD/USD to soar towards 0.75 by April – Westpac

The NZD/USD pair continues to consolidate sideways in the mid-high 0.71s. Economists at Westpac forecast the kiwi at 0.75 by April as the USD should weaken further. In addition, the NZ economy’s performance since covid has been stronger than expected, providing fundamental support for NZD outperformance.
Key quotes
“We’re looking for an eventual break above 0.7250 to signal a larger upside break is in store.”
“Multi-month, we expect risk sentiment to remain elevated; supported by unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus, and vaccine development.”
“Medium-term, we remain bullish, targeting 0.7500 by April (that was the peak area between 2016 and 2018).”
“Key drivers are expected to be USD weakness and NZ economic growth outperformance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
