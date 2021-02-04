NZD/USD to see further downside only beneath 0.7126/7084 – Credit Suisse

The NZD/USD pair maintains its break above key short-term averages but remains capped in a range below the late-January highs at 0.7226/48 for now, the Credit Suisse analyst team informs.
Key quotes
“NZD/USD maintains its break above key short -term averages for now, although the pair still remains capped by the late January high at 0.7226. Only above here though would ease the immediate downside pressure and reduce the risk of the completion of a slightly larger top, instead suggesting the market is set for further sideways ranging below the mid-January high at 0.7240/48.”
“A break above the mid-January high at 0.7240/48 would open the door to a fresh test of the key January highs at 0.7306/15.”
“Support is seen initially at 0.7188/80, removal of which would again increase the risk of a larger top, with support seen thereafter at the crucial 0.7126/7084 support area, which contains the 55-day average and recent lows.”
“Only a clear break below the crucial 0.7126/7084 support area would see the larger top completed to suggest further downside, which for now is not our base case.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
