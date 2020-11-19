NZD/USD to see a larger correction below 0.68 – TDS

NZD/USD has come off its highs and slipped below the 0.6900 round-figure mark but as stubborn as the pair has been, economists at TD Securities think the correction has further to run.

Key quotes

“NZD/USD has retreated from the 0.69/70 zone, though we think it still generally remains stubborn.”

“We would not be surprised to see dip buying interest emerge around 0.6800/20, as this also coincides with the September highs. Our bias however remains for a larger correction; 0.6730 and 0.6600/50 come into view (the latter would coincide with uptrend support from the June 2020 lows).”