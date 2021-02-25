NZD/USD to rise to 0.7560 at the rate of long-end NZ-US yield spreads – Westpac

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand MPS caused long-end NZ-US yield spreads to rise further, supporting NZD/USD in an already bullish environment. Therefore, economists at Westpac targets the 0.7560 level.

Key quotes

“There’s minor resistance around 0.7450, but beyond that 0.7560 – the multi-year high in 2017 – is our target.”

“The RBNZ signalled that it would look beyond the current bout of economic strength and rising inflation (considered transitory), adding that it expected to maintain stimulus for a long time.”

“While short-end yields are likely to be somewhat contained, long-end yields can rise further relative to US yields, such yield spread advantage supporting NZD/USD. That, plus expected USD weakness and rising global sentiment, should see NZD/USD rise further.”