NZD/USD to remain bullish whilst above key support at 0.7006/00 – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD saw a very sharp fall on Monday, which was partially reversed as risk-assets recovered later in the day. Whilst above key support at 0.7006/00, further high-level ranging remains the base case. However, a break below here would open up 0.6855, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Key quotes
“NZD/USD saw a sharper rejection from the next major resistance at the 50% retracement of the entire 2014/2020 fall at 0.7151/71 yesterday, which reinforced the case for a potentially more significant consolidation phase prior to an eventual resumption of the core bull trend. The market saw the anticipated move towards the key price lows at 0.7006/00 on Monday, however, the rebound from this level has set up the potential for an intraday top and now needs to hold on a closing basis to avoid a much more protracted and damaging corrective phase, with a RSI top already in place.”
“Assuming we hold above 0.7006/00, an eventual clear and closing break above 0.7151/71 would trigger a resumption of the core bull trend, with resistance then seen at 0.7200.”
“A break below 0.7006/00 would complete the aforementioned top, with next supports at 0.6918/10, then the 55-day average at 0.6862/55, which we expect to hold if reached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.
XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.