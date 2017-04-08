NZD/USD: tide going out on RBNZ hike expectations - ANZ

NZD/USD: tide going out on RBNZ hike expectations - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted, in respect to NZD/USD, that it bounced nicely off lows just south of 0.74 and the uptrend remains intact.
Key Quotes:
"The tide is going out on market expectations for OCR hikes, but that need not necessarily count against the NZD specifically given similar themes evident in the UK (BoE disappointed overnight), Australia and the US. The USD remains unloved and that makes it difficult to get too bearish NZD/USD. Back above 0.7460 is bullish.
Support 0.7400. Resistance 0.7460."
