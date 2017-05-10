NZD/USD: the bear's floodgates are open on that break of the 200 DMA

NZD/USD: the bear's floodgates are open on that break of the 200 DMABy Ross J Burland
Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7117, up 0.02% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7120 and low at 0.7114.
Here is a bearish view on the dollar - Scotiabank
NZD/USD was seeing some extra downside in the early part of Asia on the NY handover making for a fresh low since June 1st business. Broad-based USD strength took the bird off its perch with a lift in UST yields lift leading to a sharp drop in the NY session. The 200-DSMA was broken as a result and the August & June 5 lows were cleared.
Forex today: dollar and rates lifted on hawkish Fed chat/positive US data and gold extends the slide
NZD/USD 1 day:
Analysts at Westpac noted that the next level to target is 0.7090 – the March peak, "...probably dependant on the USD recovering further (for which tonight’s US payrolls data is key)."
NZD/USD 1-3 month:
"If the RBNZ remains firmly on hold, as we expect, and the US dollar rises on a delivery of a Fed interest rate rise in December, then NZD/USD could fall to 0.70 by year-end," the analysts at Westpac explained.
NZD/USD levels
Below 0.7090 holds 0.7055 as the June 1st low and then 0.7000.
The downside was confirmed yesterday with the higher wick on the daily stick and RSI/momentum accelerating south. Very little out there supporting a correction/reversal, but the Kiwi needs to get through 0.7240 as a major hurdle to confirm a significant correction of which a break of could open doors towards 0.7315.
0.7370 (the 9th Aug high) is the next key hurdle on the upside. A break there would solidify a bullish trend back towards 0.7522 and the YTD highs so long as there are closes on the 0.74 handle and beyond the post FOMC kneejerk highs of 0.7434.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.