NZD/USD testing bull's comittments at key support

  • RBNZ coming back into focus ahead of the MPS in a couple of weeks time.
  • NZD/USD under pressure to 4-hour support in a bearish environment. 

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7206 and down some 0.12% at the time of writing, trading between a low of 0.7206 and 0.7218.

In his testimony yesterday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr was warning that the COVID risks remain which is taking some wind out of the bird's wings. 

The demand pulse is in New Zealand is in a much better position than anyone dared hope, analysts at ANZ bank said.

''The RBNZ will welcome this, but continue to highlight the need for cautious patience. Medium-term challenges to the outlook remain, and the RBNZ will need more assurance that its targets are firmly in view''.

We have the MPS in a couple of weeks, and the analysts explained that the RBNZ ''will want to acknowledge the good news for what it is, but not signal imminent tightening and unravel recent progress''.

Meanwhile, the market got confirmation on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will be patient with monetary accommodation to ensure that inflation picks up.

The US Consumer Price Index missed expectations in the core measure, with the monthly rate unchanged (compared with 0.2% m/m expected) and the annual rate falling from 1.6% to 1.4% YoY.

The Fed's Chair Jerome Powell spoke at the Economic Forum and said the US was “still very far” from a strong labour market.

He said that the “real” unemployment rate is 10%, not 6.3%, which makes for a bullish environment for the antipodeans while te US dollar weakens.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7207
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.7211
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7184
Daily SMA50 0.7145
Daily SMA100 0.6945
Daily SMA200 0.672
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7246
Previous Daily Low 0.72
Previous Weekly High 0.7226
Previous Weekly Low 0.7135
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7217
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7228
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7191
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7172
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7145
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7238
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7265
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7284

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

