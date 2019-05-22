- Traders gave little importance to mixed trade data from New Zealand.
- Immediate resistance-lines continue pleasing bears.
Despite April month trade data, the NZD/USD pair remains little changed at 0.6525 during early Friday.
April month trade data from the Statistics New Zealand flashed mixed readings and couldn’t entertain the Kiwi traders much.
The headline trade balance declined to $-5.480 billion versus $-5.465 billion forecast and $-5.710 billion (revised) prior on a yearly basis whereas growing to $433 million against $4 million MoM forecast and $922 million previous readouts.
Further, the exports rose beyond $5.35 billion expected to $5.55 billion and against $5.60 billion previous (revised) while the imports increased to $5.11 billion versus $4.90 billion expected and $4.78 billion upwardly revised prior.
The horizontal-line connecting May 20 low to May 23 high around 0.6530 seems immediate resistance for the pair, a break of which can escalate the pair’s recovery to a downward sloping trend-line since May 10, at 0.6545 now.
In a case prices rally beyond 0.6545, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its current-month decline at 0.6565 and 0.6700 could lure buyers.
On the downside, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around 0.6515 and 0.6500 seem nearby support for the quote before it can revisit 0.6480 marks.
During the pair’s further declines under 0.6480, October 2018 low near 0.6425 could become bear’s favorite.
It should also be noted that 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is near to overbought region and also favor the sellers.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 0.6527
- R2 0.6519
- R1 0.6507
- PP 0.6499
-
- S1 0.6487
- S2 0.6479
- S3 0.6467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop
USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board. The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...