NZD/USD technical analysis: Under pressure with head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD's hourly chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. 
  • Key moving averages have produced a bearish crossover. 
  • The pair risks falling to the 200-hour moving average support. 

The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6374, representing a 0.14% loss on the day, and could remain under pressure during the day ahead, as an intraday chart is reporting a bearish setup. 

The hourly chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The bearish reversal pattern has opened the doors for 0.6338 (target as per the measured move method). 

Further, the 50- and 100-hour moving averages (MAs) have produced a bearish crossover. 

The pair, therefore, risks falling to the 200-hour MA line, currently located at 0.6358. The bearish case would be invalidated above 0.6387 (neckline resistance). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6374
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.6384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6323
Daily SMA50 0.6344
Daily SMA100 0.6477
Daily SMA200 0.6605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6426
Previous Daily Low 0.6374
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6394
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6406
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6364
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6343
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6415
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6466

 

 

