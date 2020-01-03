NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Thursday's drop confirmed bearish Doji reversal

NZD/USD's daily chart is reporting a bearish Doji reversal pattern.

Key indicators are beginning to roll over in favor of the bears.

NZD/USD is looking south, having carved out a bearish candlestick pattern over the previous two trading days.

The pair created a Doji candle on Dec.31, signaling bullish exhaustion and closed well below that candle's low of 0.6717 on Jan.2, confirming a bearish Doji reversal pattern.

Further, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has rolled over from above-70 or overbought territory, suggesting scope for technical correction and has violated the ascending trendline, validating the bearish Doji reversal setup. Also, the MACD histogram is reporting a bearish divergence.

The pair, therefore, risks falling to the ascending 10-day moving average (MA), currently at 0.6671. At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6695.

A strong bounce from the ascending 10-day MA is needed to revive the short-term bullish setup.

Daily chart

Trend: Bear Doji reversal

Technical levels