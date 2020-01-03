NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Thursday's drop confirmed bearish Doji reversal

- NZD/USD's daily chart is reporting a bearish Doji reversal pattern.
- Key indicators are beginning to roll over in favor of the bears.
NZD/USD is looking south, having carved out a bearish candlestick pattern over the previous two trading days.
The pair created a Doji candle on Dec.31, signaling bullish exhaustion and closed well below that candle's low of 0.6717 on Jan.2, confirming a bearish Doji reversal pattern.
Further, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has rolled over from above-70 or overbought territory, suggesting scope for technical correction and has violated the ascending trendline, validating the bearish Doji reversal setup. Also, the MACD histogram is reporting a bearish divergence.
The pair, therefore, risks falling to the ascending 10-day moving average (MA), currently at 0.6671. At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6695.
A strong bounce from the ascending 10-day MA is needed to revive the short-term bullish setup.
Daily chart
Trend: Bear Doji reversal
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6628
|Daily SMA50
|0.6496
|Daily SMA100
|0.642
|Daily SMA200
|0.6522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.674
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6684
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6712
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6651
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6785
