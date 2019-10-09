NZD/USD technical analysis: Struggle for convincing break above 21-day MA continues

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD's corrective rally has stalled at the 21-day MA hurdle since Oct. 4. 
  • The 4-hour chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. 
  • A break above 0.6337 would confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout. 

The NZD/USD pair is currently chipping away at the 21-day moving average (MA) resistance at 0.6311. 

The MA hurdle first came into play on Oct. 4 and has proved a tough nut to crack ever since. The pair has failed twice in the last three days to close above the 21-day MA. 

Hence, it is a level to beat for the bulls. A daily close above the 21-day MA would imply a continuation of the rally from recent lows near 0.62 and expose the next resistance at 0.6451 (Sept. 9 high). 

Also, as per the 4-hour chart, the pair has created an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline resistance at 0.6337. Acceptance above that level would confirm bullish reversal and create room for a rally to 0.6470.

Daily chart

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish above 0.6337

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6311
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.6298
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6312
Daily SMA50 0.6378
Daily SMA100 0.6502
Daily SMA200 0.663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6327
Previous Daily Low 0.6285
Previous Weekly High 0.6338
Previous Weekly Low 0.6204
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6301
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6311
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.628
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6261
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6237
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6322
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6346
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6364

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950

EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950

The EUR/USD pair is trading at its lowest for this week, with the greenback recovering ground amid a better perception of risk, weak data elsewhere.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD is falling below 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Flatlined in Asia amid trade war fears

USD/JPY: Flatlined in Asia amid trade war fears

The USD/JPY pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid escalating trade tensions and risk aversion in the equity markets. The USD/JPY pair is currently trading just above 107.00, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at 107.30 in the overnight trade.

USD/JPY News

Gold bears testing the bull's commitment s at $1500 key level

Gold bears testing the bull's commitment s at $1500 key level

The value of gold prices have been under pressure again and testing the $1500s to the downside.

Gold News

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures