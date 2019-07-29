NZD/USD technical analysis: Slides below 1-month old ascending trend-line support, remains vulnerable

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The NZD/USD pair added to its recent losses and continued drifting lower on Monday, hitting fresh 2-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
  • The pair now seems have found acceptance below 50% Fibo. of the 0.6487-0.6792 recent up-move from multi-month lows set in June.

A subsequent slide below a support marked by over one-month-old ascending trend-line confirms a fresh near-term bearish breakdown and sets the stage for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory.

With technical indicators on the daily chart gaining negative momentum and still far from being in the oversold territory, the pair seems more likely to weaken farther towards challenging the 0.6600 round figure mark.

The mentioned handle coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level, which if broken should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move and accelerate the slide back towards monthly lows – around the 0.6570-65 region. 

On the flip side, the 0.6640-50 region (50% Fibo. level) now becomes immediate resistance and is followed by the 0.6670 region - a confluence support breakpoint comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level.

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6625
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.6635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6688
Daily SMA50 0.6621
Daily SMA100 0.6672
Daily SMA200 0.6725
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6676
Previous Daily Low 0.6625
Previous Weekly High 0.6787
Previous Weekly Low 0.6625
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6644
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6657
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6615
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6594
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6564
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6666
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6717

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

