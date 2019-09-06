NZD/USD technical analysis: Sellers await clear break below 4H 100MA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD stays firm above the near-term key moving average.
  • A downside break can fetch the quote previous resistance while 0.6400 seems nearby resistance.

Even if overbought relative strength index (RSI) triggered the NZD/USD pair’s pullback, the quote remains firm above 100-bar simple moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA) while taking the bids to 0.6380 during the initial trading session on Friday.

With this, prices are likely extending recent upside to the latest high near 0.6400 ahead of targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement level of August month downpour, at 0.6430.

In a case of pair’s run-up beyond 0.6430, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.6470 and August 09 high near 0.6500 will please the bulls.

Meanwhile, sellers are waiting for the pair’s dip below 4H 100MA level of 0.6370 in order to initiate fresh short positions targeting previous resistance-line (now support) at 0.6335.

Should there be additional downside below 0.6335, 0.6300 and Tuesday’s low near 0.6270 will flash on bears’ radar.

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6383
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.6374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6389
Daily SMA50 0.6543
Daily SMA100 0.6566
Daily SMA200 0.6685
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6398
Previous Daily Low 0.6354
Previous Weekly High 0.6404
Previous Weekly Low 0.6283
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6381
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6353
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6309
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6396
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.644

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Germany's industrial production likely took a hit in July, according to lead indicators. A drop in the German Industrial Production will likely exacerbate recession fears, possibly triggering a sell-off in the common currency. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD logs three-day winning streak on Brexit-positive headlines ahead of US NFP

GBP/USD logs three-day winning streak on Brexit-positive headlines ahead of US NFP

With the receding chances of no-deal Brexit, the Pound stays firm around 1.2330 after witnessing three consecutive positive daily closings ahead of Friday’s UK session open. US NFP and the Brexit are in the spotlight.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY regains the 107 handle ahead of NFP

USD/JPY regains the 107 handle ahead of NFP

USD/JPY defends the bids above the 107 handle, having reversed the early dip to 106.90 levels, as the risk-on action in the Asian equities combined with firmer Treasury yields and S&P futures underpin. Focus on US NFP, Powell. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields

Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,520 in Asia, having dropped 2.14% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 11, 2016. The benchmark yield is trading at 1.58%, representing a two basis point gain on the day.

Gold News

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds

Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures