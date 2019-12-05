NZD/USD Technical Analysis: RSI offers overbought signal for first since November 2018

- NZD/USD has hit the highest level since Oct. 1.
- The daily RSI is reporting overbought readings for the first time in over 12 months.
NZD/USD has hit four-month highs and is looking overbought for the first time since November 2018, according to key indicators.
The pair is currently trading just above the 200-day average of 0.6541, having hit a high of 0.6562 an hour ago. That was the highest level since Aug. 6. The Kiwi is currently reporting a 5.5 percent gain on the low of 0.6204 registered on Oct. 1, but it still down 2.3% on a year-to-date basis.
The higher lows and higher highs pattern on the daily chart indicate the path of least resistance is to the higher side. However, the 14-day relative strength index, a widely used technical tool, is reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print for the first time in 13 months.
The pair, therefore, could consolidate or witness a minor pullback in the short-term before potential rally toward 0.67. That argument would gain credence if signs of bullish exhaustion emerge on the daily chart in the form of a candle with long upper wick, Doji, bearish outside day, etc.
Note that an overbought reading represents extreme short-term bullish move and does not imply a bearish reversal.
A bearish reversal would be confirmed if and when the pair violates the higher lows set up with a move below 0.6394.
Daily chart
Trend: Overbought
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6548
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6414
|Daily SMA50
|0.6369
|Daily SMA100
|0.6411
|Daily SMA200
|0.6544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6541
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6503
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6585
