NZD/USD Technical Analysis: RSI offers overbought signal for first since November 2018

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD has hit the highest level since Oct. 1.
  • The daily RSI is reporting overbought readings for the first time in over 12 months. 

NZD/USD has hit four-month highs and is looking overbought for the first time since November 2018, according to key indicators

The pair is currently trading just above the 200-day average of 0.6541, having hit a high of 0.6562 an hour ago. That was the highest level since Aug. 6. The Kiwi is currently reporting a 5.5 percent gain on the low of 0.6204 registered on Oct. 1, but it still down 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. 

The higher lows and higher highs pattern on the daily chart indicate the path of least resistance is to the higher side. However, the 14-day relative strength index, a widely used technical tool, is reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print for the first time in 13 months. 

The pair, therefore, could consolidate or witness a minor pullback in the short-term before potential rally toward 0.67. That argument would gain credence if signs of bullish exhaustion emerge on the daily chart in the form of a candle with long upper wick, Doji, bearish outside day, etc. 

Note that an overbought reading represents extreme short-term bullish move and does not imply a bearish reversal. 

A bearish reversal would be confirmed if and when the pair violates the higher lows set up with a move below 0.6394.

Daily chart

Trend: Overbought

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6548
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 0.6531
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6414
Daily SMA50 0.6369
Daily SMA100 0.6411
Daily SMA200 0.6544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6541
Previous Daily Low 0.6503
Previous Weekly High 0.6439
Previous Weekly Low 0.6394
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6518
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6509
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6487
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6471
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6547
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6585

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

