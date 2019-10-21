NZD/USD technical analysis: Rises further towards 10-week-old resistance line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD surges to fresh five-week high.
  • A falling trend line since August 09 holds the key to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day EMA.
  • 50-day EMA limits immediate declines.

Sustained break of 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) propels the NZD/USD pair towards near-term key resistance line as it takes the bids to 0.6400 amid early Monday.

With the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicating bullish signal, prices are likely to overcome 0.6405 immediate barrier.

As a result, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September declines, at 0.6430 and a 100-day EMA level of 0.6450 will become buyers’ favorites.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 50-day EMA level of 0.6368 can drag it back to 0.6350 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement close to 0.6340. However, 0.6250 and 0.6200 will limit the pair’s further declines.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6398
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 0.6387
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6301
Daily SMA50 0.6348
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6613
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6391
Previous Daily Low 0.6342
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6361
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6356
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6307
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6405
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6422
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6454

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

