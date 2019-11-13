NZD/USD technical analysis: Remains well bid near 0.6400 handle post-US CPI

The NZD/USD pair trimmed a part of its post-RBNZ upsurge to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6466-0.6322 recent downfall. The pair, however, managed to attract some dip-buying interest near a confluence support comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, albeit hotter-than-expected headline US CPI print capped the upside. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the hourly chart have already eased from overbought conditions and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for a further appreciating move. However, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.6400 handle before bulls start positioning for an eventual move towards challenging the 0.6440-50 heavy supply zone. Conversely, weakness below the mentioned confluence support – around the 0.6375 region – might negate the constructive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 0.6330-20 horizontal support.

