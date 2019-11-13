NZD/USD technical analysis: Remains well bid near 0.6400 handle post-US CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pos-RBNZ upsurge stalls near 61.8% Fibo. level resistance.
  • The downside remains cushioned near 0.6375 confluence support.

The NZD/USD pair trimmed a part of its post-RBNZ upsurge to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6466-0.6322 recent downfall.
 
The pair, however, managed to attract some dip-buying interest near a confluence support comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, albeit hotter-than-expected headline US CPI print capped the upside.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the hourly chart have already eased from overbought conditions and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for a further appreciating move.
 
However, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.6400 handle before bulls start positioning for an eventual move towards challenging the 0.6440-50 heavy supply zone.
 
Conversely, weakness below the mentioned confluence support – around the 0.6375 region – might negate the constructive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 0.6330-20 horizontal support.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6394
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 1.03
Today daily open 0.6329
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6372
Daily SMA50 0.6344
Daily SMA100 0.645
Daily SMA200 0.6575
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6369
Previous Daily Low 0.6324
Previous Weekly High 0.6466
Previous Weekly Low 0.6321
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6341
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6352
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6296
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6267
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6357
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6386
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6402

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

