NZD/USD technical analysis: Remains well bid near 0.6400 handle post-US CPI

- The pos-RBNZ upsurge stalls near 61.8% Fibo. level resistance.
- The downside remains cushioned near 0.6375 confluence support.
The NZD/USD pair trimmed a part of its post-RBNZ upsurge to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6466-0.6322 recent downfall.
The pair, however, managed to attract some dip-buying interest near a confluence support comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, albeit hotter-than-expected headline US CPI print capped the upside.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the hourly chart have already eased from overbought conditions and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for a further appreciating move.
However, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.6400 handle before bulls start positioning for an eventual move towards challenging the 0.6440-50 heavy supply zone.
Conversely, weakness below the mentioned confluence support – around the 0.6375 region – might negate the constructive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 0.6330-20 horizontal support.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6394
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03
|Today daily open
|0.6329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6372
|Daily SMA50
|0.6344
|Daily SMA100
|0.645
|Daily SMA200
|0.6575
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6369
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6324
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6321
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6341
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6267
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6402
