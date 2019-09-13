NZD/USD technical analysis: Range bound above 200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD bounces off one-week low while following near-term trading range.
  • 200-HMA adds to the support before highlighting 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

Following its drop to the lowest in a week, NZD/USD bounces back above 0.6400 level while following immediate trading range on early Friday.

The pair can now confront 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its rise since September 03, at 0.6410. However, 0.6430 and the range resistance around 0.6445 could question further upside.

In a case prices rally beyond 0.6445, 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) around 0.6470 and May month lows near 0.6485 may please buyers.

On the downside break of 0.6395 support, 200-hour simple moving average (SMA), at 0.6390, becomes the key as declines below the same can drag the pair to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6360.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6405
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 0.6405
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.638
Daily SMA50 0.6515
Daily SMA100 0.6554
Daily SMA200 0.6673
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6452
Previous Daily Low 0.6399
Previous Weekly High 0.6444
Previous Weekly Low 0.6269
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6419
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6432
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6386
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6366
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6439
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6472
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6492

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

