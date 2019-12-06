NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Pullback likely, bearish RSI divergence on 4H

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD's 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish divergence of RSI. 
  • The daily RSI is signaling overbought conditions for first since November 2018. 

NZD/USD risks ending the four-day winning streak, as technical charts are reporting buyer exhaustion.

To start with, the relative strength index on the 4-hour chart has produced lower highs, contradicting the higher highs on NZD/USD. That bearish divergence is widely considered a warning of impending pullback.

Further, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting overbought conditions with an above-50 print for the first time since November 2018.  The long upper shadow attached to Thursday's candle is also signaling bullish exhaustion.

All in all, the stage looks set for a corrective pullback to 0.6520 (hourly chart support).

The pair is currently trading in a sideways manner around 0.6545. The Kiwi rose 0.23% on Thursday, confirming the first four-day winning streak since September.

4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6546
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6546
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6423
Daily SMA50 0.6374
Daily SMA100 0.6408
Daily SMA200 0.6543
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6562
Previous Daily Low 0.652
Previous Weekly High 0.6439
Previous Weekly Low 0.6394
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6536
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.648
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6566
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6608

 

 

