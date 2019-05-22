NZD/USD technical analysis: Oversold RSI questions bears targeting October 2018 lows

- Three-month-old descending trend-line continue limiting the upside.
- The oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and 0.6500 mark trouble sellers.
Even if two-month-old descending trend-line restricts NZD/USD upside, oversold RSI conditions limit further downside around 0.6500 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
As a result, the Kiwi pair might bounce back to confront the aforementioned resistance-line near 0.6540/45, a break of which could escalate the quote’s recovery towards 0.6570 and 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6590.
In a case where prices keep rising past-0.6590, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its October to December 2018 upside at 0.6635, followed by 50% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day SMA around 0.6700/05, could entertain buyers.
Given the bear's dominance over sentiment remains intact, a downward sloping trend-line connecting March and April months lows near 0.6485 and October 26 low adjacent to 0.6465 could become their next targets ahead of watching over October 2018 bottom at 0.6425.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6502
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6594
|Daily SMA50
|0.671
|Daily SMA100
|0.6758
|Daily SMA200
|0.6716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6544
|Previous Daily Low
|0.65
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6604
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6513
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6838
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.658
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
