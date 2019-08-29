NZD/USD technical analysis: Oversold conditions helped defend 0.6300 mark for the time being

- The NZD/USD pair extended this week's rejection slide from the 0.6300 handle and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- The pair dropped to challenge the 0.6300 handle – the lowest level since September 2015 – and confirmed a bearish breakthrough a three-week-old descending trend-channel.
Against the backdrop of US-China trade pessimism, Thursday's disappointing release of ANZ Business Confidence reaffirmed calls of a future RBNZ rate cut in November and kept exerting downward pressure on the major.
However, extremely oversold conditions on hourly/daily charts held investors from placing any fresh bearish and seemed to be the only factor that helped limit further losses, allowing the pair to rebound around 15-pips from daily lows.
Meanwhile, a follow-through weakness below the 0.6300 handle will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory towards testing 2015 swing lows – around the 0.6230-20 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront some fresh supply near the 0.6330-35 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards testing the top end of the descending trend-channel - currently near the 0.6365-70 zone.
NZD/USD 4-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6443
|Daily SMA50
|0.6579
|Daily SMA100
|0.659
|Daily SMA200
|0.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6368
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6326
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6443
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6361
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6792
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6543
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6404
