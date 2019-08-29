NZD/USD technical analysis: Oversold conditions helped defend 0.6300 mark for the time being

Against the backdrop of US-China trade pessimism, Thursday's disappointing release of ANZ Business Confidence reaffirmed calls of a future RBNZ rate cut in November and kept exerting downward pressure on the major. However, extremely oversold conditions on hourly/daily charts held investors from placing any fresh bearish and seemed to be the only factor that helped limit further losses, allowing the pair to rebound around 15-pips from daily lows. Meanwhile, a follow-through weakness below the 0.6300 handle will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory towards testing 2015 swing lows – around the 0.6230-20 region. On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront some fresh supply near the 0.6330-35 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards testing the top end of the descending trend-channel - currently near the 0.6365-70 zone.

