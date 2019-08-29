NZD/USD technical analysis: Oversold conditions helped defend 0.6300 mark for the time being

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The NZD/USD pair extended this week's rejection slide from the 0.6300 handle and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
  • The pair dropped to challenge the 0.6300 handle – the lowest level since September 2015 – and confirmed a bearish breakthrough a three-week-old descending trend-channel.

Against the backdrop of US-China trade pessimism, Thursday's disappointing release of ANZ Business Confidence reaffirmed calls of a future RBNZ rate cut in November and kept exerting downward pressure on the major.
 
However, extremely oversold conditions on hourly/daily charts held investors from placing any fresh bearish and seemed to be the only factor that helped limit further losses, allowing the pair to rebound around 15-pips from daily lows.
 
Meanwhile, a follow-through weakness below the 0.6300 handle will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory towards testing 2015 swing lows – around the 0.6230-20 region.
 
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront some fresh supply near the 0.6330-35 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards testing the top end of the descending trend-channel - currently near the 0.6365-70 zone.

NZD/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.632
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.6338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6443
Daily SMA50 0.6579
Daily SMA100 0.659
Daily SMA200 0.67
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6368
Previous Daily Low 0.6326
Previous Weekly High 0.6443
Previous Weekly Low 0.6361
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6342
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6352
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.632
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6302
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6278
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6362
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6386
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6404

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

