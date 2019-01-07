NZD/USD technical analysis: Overbought RSI, 200-D EMA triggers pullback targeting 0.6686/82 area

- 9-week old horizontal support can please sellers should NZD/USD closes below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- An upside clearance of 200-D EMA highlights 0.6764 as the key resistance.
The NZD/USD pair’s failure to cross 200-D EMA, amid overbought RSI, currently drags the quote downwards to 0.6708 ahead of the European open on Monday.
A daily closing below 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-May downpour, at 0.6710, opens the door for the pair’s fresh declines towards 0.6686/82 horizontal support comprising highs marked since late-April.
In a case, sellers keep dominating past-0.6682, 100-day exponential moving average (100-D EMA) level of 0.6663 and 0.6615/10 may become their favorites.
On the flipside, pair’s sustained break above 200-day exponential moving average (200-D EMA) level of 0.6720 can propel prices to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.6764.
During the pairs extended rise past-0.6764, 0.6800 and April month high near 0.6830 should be given proper attention if holding the long positions.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6708
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.6718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6601
|Daily SMA50
|0.6589
|Daily SMA100
|0.6698
|Daily SMA200
|0.6711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6722
|Previous Daily Low
|0.669
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6722
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6762
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid EU top jobs indecision; Eurozone/US PMIs eyed
The EUR/USD pair remains under pressure below the midpoint of the 1.13 handle amid a rally in the US Treasury yields and a lack of consensus om the EU top jobs, as we progress towards the European opening bells.
GBP/USD clings to 21-D EMA ahead of UK manufacturing PMI
With the global traders re-thinking on how the US-China could go along after the recent trade truce, coupled with observing the UK political plays, the GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat near 1.2700 while heading into the London open.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment
Following its gap-down opening to $1387.20 on US-China trade truce, Gold prices recover to $1392.90 as markets evaluate risk concerns amid mixed headlines from Chinese media during the early Asian session on Monday.
EU Markit Manufacturing PMI Preview: doom and gloom not yet over
On Monday, Markit will release the final versions of its manufacturing PMI for June, included those of the Euro area. The preliminary estimates released early June brought some relief to the shared currency.