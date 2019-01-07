NZD/USD technical analysis: Overbought RSI, 200-D EMA triggers pullback targeting 0.6686/82 area

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 9-week old horizontal support can please sellers should NZD/USD closes below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • An upside clearance of 200-D EMA highlights 0.6764 as the key resistance.

The NZD/USD pair’s failure to cross 200-D EMA, amid overbought RSI, currently drags the quote downwards to 0.6708 ahead of the European open on Monday.

A daily closing below 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-May downpour, at 0.6710, opens the door for the pair’s fresh declines towards 0.6686/82 horizontal support comprising highs marked since late-April.

In a case, sellers keep dominating past-0.6682, 100-day exponential moving average (100-D EMA) level of 0.6663 and 0.6615/10 may become their favorites.

On the flipside, pair’s sustained break above 200-day exponential moving average (200-D EMA) level of 0.6720 can propel prices to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.6764.

During the pairs extended rise past-0.6764, 0.6800 and April month high near 0.6830 should be given proper attention if holding the long positions.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6708
Today Daily Change -10 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 0.6718
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6601
Daily SMA50 0.6589
Daily SMA100 0.6698
Daily SMA200 0.6711
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6722
Previous Daily Low 0.669
Previous Weekly High 0.6722
Previous Weekly Low 0.6587
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.671
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6698
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6666
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6762

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD pressured amid EU top jobs indecision; Eurozone/US PMIs eyed

GBP/USD clings to 21-D EMA ahead of UK manufacturing PMI

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment

EU Markit Manufacturing PMI Preview: doom and gloom not yet over

