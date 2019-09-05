NZD/USD technical analysis: On its way to 0.6392/94 resistance-confluence amid bullish MACD

- After breaking nearly a month-old falling trend-line, NZD/USD trades close to a week’s high.
- 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement seems buyers’ immediate target.
Having successfully breached a downward-sloping trend-line since August 09, NZD/USD takes the bids to a week’s high, around 0.6370, during early Thursday.
The quote now heads to 0.6392/94 confluence including 21-day simple moving average (DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-July high to Tuesday’s low.
Supporting the upside momentum is a bullish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.
Given the buyers’ ability to cross 0.6394, also breaking the 0.6400 round-figure, 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels near 0.6470 and 0.6530 can entertain them ahead of 50-DMA figure of 0.6543.
Alternatively, pair’s pullback below resistance-turned-support-line of 0.6340 can recall 0.6300 and Tuesday’s low near 0.6270 while 0.6200 might please bears then after.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.637
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.6361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6395
|Daily SMA50
|0.655
|Daily SMA100
|0.6569
|Daily SMA200
|0.6688
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6365
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6325
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6283
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.635
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6416
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
