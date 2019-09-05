NZD/USD technical analysis: On its way to 0.6392/94 resistance-confluence amid bullish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • After breaking nearly a month-old falling trend-line, NZD/USD trades close to a week’s high.
  • 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement seems buyers’ immediate target.

Having successfully breached a downward-sloping trend-line since August 09, NZD/USD takes the bids to a week’s high, around 0.6370, during early Thursday.

The quote now heads to 0.6392/94 confluence including 21-day simple moving average (DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-July high to Tuesday’s low.

Supporting the upside momentum is a bullish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.

Given the buyers’ ability to cross 0.6394, also breaking the 0.6400 round-figure, 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels near 0.6470 and 0.6530 can entertain them ahead of 50-DMA figure of 0.6543.

Alternatively, pair’s pullback below resistance-turned-support-line of 0.6340 can recall 0.6300 and Tuesday’s low near 0.6270 while 0.6200 might please bears then after.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.637
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.6361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6395
Daily SMA50 0.655
Daily SMA100 0.6569
Daily SMA200 0.6688
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6365
Previous Daily Low 0.6325
Previous Weekly High 0.6404
Previous Weekly Low 0.6283
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.635
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.634
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6336
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.631
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6296
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6376
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.639
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6416

 

 

